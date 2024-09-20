Revealed: How the University of Wolverhampton fared in national ranking

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

The results of The Sunday Times Good University Guide 2025 were published on Friday, revealing the top universities in the Midlands and in the UK.

While it was good news for the region overall, as five of its universities made the top 30 in the national league table, the University of Wolverhampton did not fare as well as last year.

In the Good University Guide 2024, published last September, The Sunday Times ranked the city's university in 17th place in the Midlands and 118th nationally.

The University of Wolverhampton

In the latest guide however, it landed in 19th place in the region and 123rd out of 131 universities in the national league table.

The University of Wolverhampton has been the source of some backlash this year, after it announced in July it was to axe its free inter-campus-bus service, prompting a protest from students, and was named as one of several universities across the country facing financial difficulties.

Elsewhere in The Sunday Times guide, Staffordshire University – which has campuses in Stafford and Lichfield – ranked 16th nationally, while Keele University, near Newcastle-under-Lyme, scored 11th place in the list of top universities in the region.

And it was even better news for Harper Adams University near Newport in Shropshire, which landed at number eight in the Midlands league table and 53rd nationally.

But it was the University of Warwick which took the crown, as it was named the top university in the Midlands by The Sunday Times.

To view the full university guide, visit thetimes.com/uk-university-rankings.

The Express & Star has contacted the University of Wolverhampton for comment.