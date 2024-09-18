Bilston children's arts provision boosted by housing association grant

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

The housing association presented It’s a Family Thing CIC a grant of £910 through their Community Impact Fund to support their Creative Dreams: Bilston project which provides arts-based out-of-school activities for children.

Activities are led by a diverse group of practitioners from different disciplines, with the aim of creating access, improving opportunities and increasing wellness.

Natalie Haslam, project manager of It’s a Family Thing CIC, said: “If we did not receive funding from GSA, we would not be able to run the project.

“This project is hyper local, meaning we provide regular holiday/weekend arts activities (mostly for free) on people’s doorsteps, creating opportunities for children and young people to take part - all led by high quality artists. Our goal is to connect people (families, children and young people) together, promote social cohesion, reduce isolation especially for single parents, and contribute towards placemaking - making Wolverhampton a more vibrant place to live and learn.

"The Creative Dreams: Bilston project aims to reach 30 children and young people from families who have little or no opportunities to engage in arts and culture. The goal is to offer enjoyable experiences while providing accessible opportunities to areas lacking in resources, where the benefits of the arts on physical, mental, and emotional health and wellbeing can be profound."

Sian Every, Community Investment and Social Lead at GSA said: “I believe it’s incredibly important to invest in our communities and environments. Our collaboration with It’s a Family Thing CIC is a perfect example of what can be achieved when we work together.

“By supporting projects like Creative Dreams: Bilston, we’re helping to build stronger, healthier and more vibrant communities.”

“This project could help foster more inclusive behaviours and attitudes which would ultimately go towards narrowing the gap between different social groups.”

GSA’s Community Impact Fund is an initiative designed to support customer groups, local charities, voluntary and community groups and organisations.