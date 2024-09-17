Calling all schools! Make sure your class is part of the Express & Star First Day at School special

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

The first day at school is a momentous occasion, and to mark the beginning of the academic journey for the children who started school in September the Express & Star will publish a special photo supplement within the paper on Tuesday October 15.

All local primary schools are invited to register and submit their Reception Class photographs for inclusion in this commemorative edition.

The first day of school is always a big step

Registration and submission of photographs is free, and schools have until Friday September 20 to secure their spot.

Parents and family members will have the chance to pre-order copies ahead of publication and the copies will be delivered to the child's school on the day of publication, making the delivery for the keepsake edition of the Express & Star even more memorable.

It is easy to get involved: Simply email your class picture, along with details of the class and school, to schoolmemories@expressandstar.co.uk.

More information can be provided if required and our customer service team are available to help on 0800 146540 if you have any queries you want answered.

The more schools who enter, the bigger the celebration!