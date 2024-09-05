Classrooms destroyed in late-night blaze at Walsall school where flames spread quickly

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Around 30 firefighters fought the blaze at its height when the primary block at Abu Bakr Al-Ihaan Academy in Wednesbury Road in Palfrey, Walsall, caught fire on Friday.

The school said security staff phoned 999 after spotting the flames and smoke at about 11.15pm and that the flames very quickly spread causing damage to the roof of a number of adjoining rooms.

No-one was hurt during the incident.

Abu Bakr Al-Ihsaan head, Hardeep Saini, said: "I want to praise the great efforts of the firefighters to limit the fire to just the primary school block. The impact could have been disastrous for the whole site.

"Initial assessments indicate that a total of four classrooms were made unusable by the fire and will need significant repairs and refurbishment to bring them back into use.