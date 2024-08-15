New school planned on the former Rugeley Power Station site gets the go-ahead

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

The brand-new school will cater for pupils from nursery to post 16 and is planned to open in two phases starting with the secondary, with 150 places for year seven students starting in September 2025.

An image of the proposed school at the former Rugeley Power Station site

The primary phase of the school will follow a year later, with nursery and reception admissions in September 2026.

When full, the school will accommodate up to 420 primary and 750 secondary school pupils, as well as a 52 place nursery and 200 place sixth form.