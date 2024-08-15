A-Level results 2024: Find out how schools performed across the Black Country and Staffordshire

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

Today is guaranteed to be a rollercoaster of emotions for A-Level and BTEC students as they see how they performed in their exams after an anxious wait.

Some may be preparing to start university in September, while others might be embarking on an apprenticeship, beginning a new job or packing their bags for a gap year.

Students Alfie Tromans and Oliver Whitefoot at King Edward Vl College in Stourbridge

Whatever their next step may be, there is certainly a cause to celebrate.

Results across the region

At Ormiston SWB Academy in Bilston this morning, there was a buzz of nerves and excitement as sixth-form pupils opened up that all-important envelope to find out what they had achieved.

Students studying fine art in particular were celebrating their results, with 50 per cent having achieved A* or A.

More than half of the youngsters who took health and social care meanwhile achieved a distinction or distinction*.

Among them was Tegan Wood, who achieved a double-distinction*and distinction in the BTEC subject.

(L-R): Ormiston SWB Academy pupils Hollie Walker, Rebecca Newton, James Richards, Ruby Tranter-Nicholls, Nile Ball and Tegan Wood

A BTEC is a level three diploma which is equivalent to A-Levels.

Tegan is now off of to study mental health nursing at the University of Birmingham – her top choice.

The 18-year-old said: "I'm really happy about my grades. I would really like to work in prison or a psychiatric unit, anything that is a secure unit.

"I think there is a lot of avenues it could take me so I am really excited to just explore all of them on placements and find out which one I want to go into."

Fellow Ormiston SWB Academy pupil Hollie Walker meanwhile achieved a distinction in health and social care and distinction* and distinction in sport.

Hollie Walker and Tegan Wood celebrating their results at Ormiston SWB Academy in Bilston

She is now off to study physical education and school sport at Edge Hill University in Lancaster with hopes of becoming a PE teacher.

Hollie said: "I was really shocked, I didn't think I would get at all. There have been many tears and I think my teachers would agree with that, but it has been so fun. I have enjoyed every second of it."

Principal Dan Mason said: "We are proud to see our fantastic students receiving their results today, all of which are hugely deserved.

"They have such bright futures ahead of them and it has been a pleasure to see them grow and flourish during their time at our academy."

There were also celebrations at Colton Hills Community School in Wolverhampton where there was a 100 per cent pass rate in a number of A-Level subjects

These included art, English literature, history, physics and sociology.

The same pass rate was also achieved in BTEC subjects including business, e-sports, health and social care and IT.

At Central Saint Michael's Sixth Form in West Bromwich, there was a 99 per cent pass rate in all A-Level subjects, while 28 subjects and qualifications including chemistry, economics, art, and politics secured a 100 per cent pass rate.