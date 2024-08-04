School jobs in Wolverhampton you can apply for over the summer holidays
A total of nine jobs at schools across Wolverhampton are available ahead of the new academic year.
Wolverhampton Council currently has nine vacancies for a range of positions at schools in the city, with deadlines ranging from this Tuesday to early September.
Positions range from cleaner up to an assistant headteacher.
Here's a round-up of the jobs, in order of when applications close.
Teaching assistant (Level 2)
School: Fallings Park Primary School, Old Fallings Lane, Wolverhampton WV10 8BN
Salary: £23,114 - £23,893 (pro rata)
Hours: Five days per week. Term time only. Fixed-term contract until August 31 2025. Required for September 2024
Closing date: Tuesday, August 6
Teaching assistant (Level 3)
School: Fallings Park Primary School, Old Fallings Lane, Wolverhampton WV10 8BN
Salary: £24,294 - £25,979 (pro rata)
Hours: 37 hours per week. Term time only. Fixed-term contract until August 31 2025. Required for September 2024
Closing date: Tuesday, August 6
Lunchtime supervisors
School: St Luke’s Church of England Voluntary Aided Primary School, Park Street South, Blakenhall, Wolverhampton, West Midlands WV2 3AE
Wage: £11.79 per hour
Hours: 7.5 per week, (Monday to Friday, 11.45 am to 1.15 pm)
Closing date: Friday, August 9 at 5pm
Site supervisor/caretaker
School: Lanesfield Primary School, Newman Avenue, Lanesfield, Wolverhampton WV4 6BZ
Salary: £24,294 - £25,979 (pro rata) (actual salary £16,415). Plus split shift allowance of £1,215
Hours: 25 hours per week, 52 weeks per year, split shift. Permanent
Closing date: Friday, August 23 at 12pm
Administrative assistant
School: Christ Church (Church of England) Junior School, Woodcote Road, Tettenhall Wood, Wolverhampton WV6 8LG
Salary: £27,803 - £31,364 (pro rata)
Hours: 35.7 per week - working hours are as follows: Monday 8.30am to 3.45pm, Tuesday to Friday 8.30am to 4.15pm (30 minutes lunch per day)
Closing: Sunday, August 25
Cleaner
School: Bantock Primary School, Aston Street, Penn Fields, Wolverhampton WV3 0HY
Wage: £11.59 - £11.79 per hour (depending on service and pay award).
Hours: 15 hours per week, Monday to Friday, 3.30pm to 6.30pm. Permanent.
Closing date: Friday, August 30 at 12pm
Family Support Worker
School: Merridale Primary School, Aspen Way, Wolverhampton WV3 0UP
Salary: £27,803 - £31,364 (pro rata) (actual salary £5,170 - £5,834).
Hours: 8 hours per week. Term time only. Permanent. Required as soon as possible.
Closing date: Friday, September 6 at 12pm.
Midday supervisor
School: Broadmeadow Special School, Lansdowne Road, Wolverhampton WV1 4AL
Salary: £23,114 - £23,893 (pro rata)
Hours: 10 hours per week. Term time only
Closing date: Friday, September 6 at 12pm
Assistant Headteacher for Inclusion
Schoo: Stow Heath Primary, Hill Road, Portobello, Wolverhampton WV13 3TT
Salary: £49,574 - £54,816
Hours: Full-time, permanent. Required for January 2025 (or sooner if available).
Closing date: Monday, September 23