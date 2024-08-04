School jobs in Wolverhampton you can apply for over the summer holidays

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

Wolverhampton Council currently has nine vacancies for a range of positions at schools in the city, with deadlines ranging from this Tuesday to early September.

Positions range from cleaner up to an assistant headteacher.

Here's a round-up of the jobs, in order of when applications close.

Teaching assistant (Level 2)

School: Fallings Park Primary School, Old Fallings Lane, Wolverhampton WV10 8BN

Salary: £23,114 - £23,893 (pro rata)

Hours: Five days per week. Term time only. Fixed-term contract until August 31 2025. Required for September 2024

Closing date: Tuesday, August 6

Teaching assistant (Level 3)

School: Fallings Park Primary School, Old Fallings Lane, Wolverhampton WV10 8BN

Salary: £24,294 - £25,979 (pro rata)

Hours: 37 hours per week. Term time only. Fixed-term contract until August 31 2025. Required for September 2024

Closing date: Tuesday, August 6

Lunchtime supervisors

School: St Luke’s Church of England Voluntary Aided Primary School, Park Street South, Blakenhall, Wolverhampton, West Midlands WV2 3AE

Wage: £11.79 per hour

Hours: 7.5 per week, (Monday to Friday, 11.45 am to 1.15 pm)

Closing date: Friday, August 9 at 5pm

Site supervisor/caretaker

School: Lanesfield Primary School, Newman Avenue, Lanesfield, Wolverhampton WV4 6BZ

Salary: £24,294 - £25,979 (pro rata) (actual salary £16,415). Plus split shift allowance of £1,215

Hours: 25 hours per week, 52 weeks per year, split shift. Permanent

Closing date: Friday, August 23 at 12pm

Administrative assistant

School: Christ Church (Church of England) Junior School, Woodcote Road, Tettenhall Wood, Wolverhampton WV6 8LG

Salary: £27,803 - £31,364 (pro rata)

Hours: 35.7 per week - working hours are as follows: Monday 8.30am to 3.45pm, Tuesday to Friday 8.30am to 4.15pm (30 minutes lunch per day)

Closing: Sunday, August 25

Cleaner

School: Bantock Primary School, Aston Street, Penn Fields, Wolverhampton WV3 0HY

Wage: £11.59 - £11.79 per hour (depending on service and pay award).

Hours: 15 hours per week, Monday to Friday, 3.30pm to 6.30pm. Permanent.

Closing date: Friday, August 30 at 12pm

Family Support Worker

School: Merridale Primary School, Aspen Way, Wolverhampton WV3 0UP

Salary: £27,803 - £31,364 (pro rata) (actual salary £5,170 - £5,834).

Hours: 8 hours per week. Term time only. Permanent. Required as soon as possible.

Closing date: Friday, September 6 at 12pm.

Midday supervisor

School: Broadmeadow Special School, Lansdowne Road, Wolverhampton WV1 4AL

Salary: £23,114 - £23,893 (pro rata)

Hours: 10 hours per week. Term time only

Closing date: Friday, September 6 at 12pm

Assistant Headteacher for Inclusion

Schoo: Stow Heath Primary, Hill Road, Portobello, Wolverhampton WV13 3TT

Salary: £49,574 - £54,816

Hours: Full-time, permanent. Required for January 2025 (or sooner if available).

Closing date: Monday, September 23