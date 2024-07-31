Wolverhampton university announces plans for 'ambitious' medical school

Plans to develop a new 'ambitious' medical school are officially underway at the University of Wolverhampton.

The new plans will see the university work in partnership with the Black Country Integrated Care Board and The Royal Wolverhampton NHS Trust, to develop the new hospital school.

The development will see the University of Wolverhampton take an active role in the NHS Long Term Workforce Plan, which looks to double the number of medical school places to 15,000 per year for the years 2031 to 2032.

The plans will also see the university seek approval to create a research facility to carry out our clinical trials, which will enable thousands of Black Country hospital patients to undergo ground-breaking new treatments.

Professor Ebrahim Adia, vice-chancellor of Wolverhampton University, said: "The university is an important provider of ‘key workers’ including nurses, midwives, paramedics and social workers for the Black Country.

"The addition of medical education is a natural extension of our commitment to supporting the workforce needs of the NHS."

The new medical school will help to train new recruits for the NHS to help alleviate the current staffing crisis in Britain.

Mark Axcell, chief executive of the Black Country Integrated Care Board, said: "I am committed to strengthening the partnership between NHS Black Country and the university knowing that together we have a significant impact on the health and wealth of future generations.

"This important step will deepen that partnership, allowing us to not only enhance health and wellbeing across communities but to directly build a future local NHS medical workforce."

The partners are now in the process of setting up the Black Country Medical School Steering Group, comprising membership from the university, the ICB, and the hospital trust.

Dr Jonathan Odum, group chief medical officer of The Royal Wolverhampton NHS Trust, added: "The University of Wolverhampton looking to open medical school is a great opportunity for both the University and the local population of the Black Country.

"This development provides opportunities for local students and applicants who are looking to pursue a career in medicine, staying local to where they live, building and supporting the local area."

The steering group will develop a strategic business case which will be submitted to the university’s board of governors for consideration and decision.