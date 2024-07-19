Wolverhampton headteacher explains how expanding school will use new funding

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

City councillors this week approved plans to create new teaching blocks at Ormiston South Wolverhampton, Ormiston SWB (Bilston Academy) and Moseley Park Academy under a £3.2m scheme.

Under the programme Ormiston SWB (Bilston Academy) will increase capacity from 200 to 230 per year group from the 2024-2025 school year.

Principal Dan Mason said: “Having worked in close collaboration with Wolverhampton Council and Ormiston Academies Trust, we are delighted to be receiving additional funding to increase the number of school places available at the academy by 30, from the 2025-2026 academic year.