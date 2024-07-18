It's business as usual at Wolverhampton Central Library while roof repairs are being done

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

Central Library

The roof and external brick work is being restored as part of the £61million City Learning Quarter re-development scheme and the library in nearby Snow Hill is currently covered with scaffolding.

The project mainly involves the construction of a new City of Wolverhampton College campus at the junction of Garrick Street and Bilston Street where the former Faces nightclub once stood.

However, it includes improvements to nearby Adult Education Wolverhampton and the Central Library which will be carried out by contractor Speller Metcalfe as part of Phase Two of the works.

The library in Snow Hill

Wolverhampton Libraries posted on Facebook: "Our Central Library remains open as usual as works begin to restore its roof and exterior façade as part of the council’s City Learning Quarter works."

The library is open Monday to Thursday from 10am -7pm; Fridays 10am-5pm and Saturdays 10am-2pm.