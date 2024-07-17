'Everything is so expensive': Students plead for 'vital' free bus service to remain

The University of Wolverhampton announced that its free shuttle service between the Walsall, Wolverhampton and Telford campuses will cease at the end of this month.

The decision was made to help them cover the costs of 'enhancing the student experience' and to 'invest in student service and facilities on campus'.

Now, students at the university's main campus in Wolverhampton have said the decision to axe the service is 'poor' and that it's 'just another tab that struggling students will have to pay'.

Hua Chen, 24, an international student from China, said: "I use the service to get into university every day. It's already expensive to live as a student. It is definitely a crucial service for some students, especially international students.