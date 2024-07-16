Sandwell school hopes football can still come home as pupils take part in sponsored walk for new pitch

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

Youngsters at Ormiston Sandwell Community Academy in Tividale took part in the 16-mile sponsored walk on June 25 in the hopes of raising £10,000 for the new pitch.

The school-goers got their steps in around Oldbury, Cradley Heath, West Bromwich and Wednesbury, visiting neighbouring schools and picking up litter as they went.

Staff and pupils at the school have walked 16 miles in the fundraising effort

And their hard work has already paid off as they are more than halfway to their fundraising goal, having raised around £6,235.

The sponsored walk formed part of the school's application to the Football Foundation for a 3G football pitch, which is made using synthetic-grass materials.

Senior principal Adrian Price, said: "Having completed a gruelling 16-mile walk in high 20 degrees heat my overriding feeling is one of tiredness.

"I am passionate about the power of social action and love the fact that our young people celebrate what is great about where they live and work hard to improve it too. This pitch really does means so much to the school and the community.

"We serve an area that deserves the very best facilities. We would like to give a huge thank you to Ormiston Academies Trust, the Football Foundation and the entire Oldbury community for their support in fundraising for this new pitch."

Councillor Jalal Uddin, Sandwell Council’s cabinet member for children and families, said he was "delighted" to hear of the school's plans to create a new football pitch.

He added: "[The pitch] would clearly be well used during curriculum time and, importantly, would also be used during evenings, weekends and holidays for community clubs and teams under a community use agreement.

"We know how important facilities like this are for our health, fitness and for spending time with friends. Our teams in sport and leisure and public health will continue to support the school as the project progresses.

"I would like to say a huge well done to everyone involved – what a fantastic way to raise money and help out our local community."

People can support the school's fundraising effort by emailing Oldbury3G@ormistonsandwell.org.uk or by visiting its JustGiving page at justgiving.com/campaign/osca3g