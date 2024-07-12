Express & Star
Close

Class of 2024: 23 gorgeous primary school Year 6 class photos from the Black Country and Staffordshire

You only leave primary school once - ideally with memories to treasure and new friendships galore.

Plus
Published
Stowlawn Primary School, Bilston

And this time of year always brings photo day, when primary school classes come together one last time to smile for the camera and have their last days of primary school immortalised.

Here we've collated the photos schools across the Black Country and Staffordshire have sent in of the class of 24 - can you spot your child?

Abbey Primary School, Bloxwich
Brindley Heath Academy, Kinver. Photo: Academy Photography
Bushbury Lane Academy. Photo: Academy Photography
Corpus Christi Catholic Primary Academy, Wolverhampton
Edward the Elder Primary School, Wolverhampton
Goldthorn Park Primary School, Wolverhampton (Class 13)
Goldthorn Park Primary School, Wolverhampton (Class 14)
Similar stories
Most popular