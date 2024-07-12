Class of 2024: 23 gorgeous primary school Year 6 class photos from the Black Country and Staffordshire
You only leave primary school once - ideally with memories to treasure and new friendships galore.
Plus
Published
And this time of year always brings photo day, when primary school classes come together one last time to smile for the camera and have their last days of primary school immortalised.
Here we've collated the photos schools across the Black Country and Staffordshire have sent in of the class of 24 - can you spot your child?