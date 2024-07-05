'Welcoming' Dudley school where pupils can 'be themselves' celebrates 'good' Ofsted result

The education watchdog visited St James Academy on St James' Road, Dudley , on June 4 and found it had made improvements since its last inspection in 2022.

It is the first time Ofsted has rated the school as "good" in nearly two decades, last receiving the ranking in 2005 when it was known as Castle High School and Visual Arts College.

The school now forms part of Dudley Academies Trust, which it joined in 2017.

Inspectors noted that pupils were "courteous and polite" and were able to "be themselves" in a "safe environment".

Staff and pupils at St James Academy have celebrated a positive Ofsted result

Bullying was found to be "rare", with school goers "confident" that staff will resolve their concerns.

In their report, inspectors noted that the school has "high expectations of pupils' behaviour" which is understood by "most".