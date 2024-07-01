Army on the scene and Birmingham school evacuated due to 'suspected hand grenade'

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

West Midlands Fire Service has confirmed that a school in Birmingham has been evacuated for the safety of students after an unexploded ordinance device was discovered in a garden in Bordesley Green.

Parents have been advised to collect their children from Bordesley Green Girls' School after Bordesley Green Road was forced to close due to the discovery of an unexploded ordinance device.

On X, West Midlands Fire Service said: "As a precaution, pupils are being released early from Bordesley Green Girls' School, Birmingham, in Bordesley Green, this afternoon.

"It follows the discovery in a nearby garden of what's thought to be a small unexploded ordnance device. Parents have been advised via the school's text service."

Bordesley Green Road has been closed due to the discovery of an 'unexploded ordinance device'

West Midlands Fire Service advised parents to stay clear of the road, which is closed from Denbigh Street to Ronald Road, and instead collect students from the junction of Denbigh Street and Cherrywood Road.

The fire service said: "Any who are collecting their children should do so near the junction of Denbigh Street and Cherrywood Road.

"Bordesley Green Rd is currently closed, Denbigh St to Ronald Rd."

A spokesperson for West Midlands Police said that a cordon was placed around a property after a member of the public discovered a 'suspected hand grenade'.

West Midlands Police said: "A cordon is in place around a property in Bordesley Green Road where a suspected hand grenade was discovered by members of the public earlier today (1 July).

"The Army’s EOD team will be attending to examine the item, and neighbouring properties have been evacuated as a precaution and road closures are in place."