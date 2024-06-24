Much-loved headteacher preparing to retire enjoys dancing the night away with pupils past

The event at Cradley CE Primary School saw past students and staff join Marcia Harris on Saturday, marking the beginning of a month of activities before the 56-year-old retires from her role.

Ms Harris will be taking early retirement on July 19 alongside her husband David and organised the event after being asked by past pupils and parents of children at the school about doing one.

More than 100 people attended the event at the school, which had a DJ, a photo booth, a wander around the school for a trip down memory lane and a display of old school photographs from the 90s.

She said she had been amazed and delighted by the number of people who had come to the event, including former pupils she hadn't seen since they had left the school.