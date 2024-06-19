School celebrates unveiling new £3 million commemorative roof

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

St Regis Church of England Academy on Regis Road, Wolverhampton, has celebrated the completion of its £3 million commemorative roof project.

The three projects saw the school repair and replace its old roof, which was leaking in areas, with a new commemorative version.

The money for the work was raised from the school's own funds, the Department for Education and the Diocese of Lichfield.

The chairman of the Three Spires Trust that runs the school, The Venerable Dr David Lee, said: "It has been an amazing project. It's been over £3 million and many people have helped to make it work. It's taken us over three years to get here.

"We can only thank god, and thank everybody who played a part. The roof is now completely watertight for the first time since the school was built."

Chair of the Three Spires Trust: The Venerable David Lee and Principal: Ed Parry

The roof was dedicated to Dr Lee, with a commemorative plaque being installed on the premises in his honour.

Dr Lee added: "When the school joined the trust, we said we would help, and we managed to get help from schools around us and the Department of Education and the local authority, we managed to raise the funds of £3.5 million.

"The school celebrated becoming an academy, and it now has a completely watertight roof. This means they can concentrate completely on their real jobs."

The Bishop of Lichfield, Michael Ipgrave also visited for the occasion, giving the school high praise for its work in rebuilding the roof.

He added: "I'm very glad to be here as we celebrate the completion of this fantastic roof here at St Regis.

"This school is a great place that is built on Christian values with a wonderful diverse community coming to learn here and now in a fantastic waterproof building."

The works formed part of a three-year project to replace and repair old and outdated parts of the school.