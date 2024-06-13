Care home residents thank big-hearted schoolgirl for brightening up their days with flowers

Six-year-old Holly Pouch answered a call for help from Foley Grange Care Home and, with mum Leanne to help, took spare plants from home to fill pots in the residents’ garden for them to admire.

She also planted sunflower seeds for them. Holly, who attends Wilden All Saints CE Primary School, wanted to do something which would help others during the half term break.

Charlotte McDonald, head of school, said: “We were so proud of Holly when we heard about what she’d been doing.

“She is a very caring little girl and having won our Values Cup last year for litter picking, she is a worthy recipient of it again, which is quite a rare achievement.”

Hannah Atkinson, Foley Grange manager, thanked Holly, adding: “It was so kind of her to want to help bring the community together and to make our garden more colourful for our residents, who really appreciated her work.”