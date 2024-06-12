Wolves legend to run goalkeeping masterclass at university open day
Potential university students attending an open day this weekend will have the chance to meet a Wolves football legend.
By Lauren Hill
Former goalkeeper Matt Murray will be in attendance at the University of Wolverhampton open day this Saturday from 11.30am to 1.30pm.
The Wolves academy graduate, who many tipped to become one of the best goalies in the world had he not suffered some major injuries, will be putting on a goalkeeping masterclass and taking part in a sports discussion at the university's Walsall campus.
Those who would like to register to take part in the day can do so at bit.ly/46NYlTV