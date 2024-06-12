Wolves legend to run goalkeeping masterclass at university open day

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

Former goalkeeper Matt Murray will be in attendance at the University of Wolverhampton open day this Saturday from 11.30am to 1.30pm.

Matt Murray listens to goalkeeping coach Bobby Mimms as they leave pitch at half time

The Wolves academy graduate, who many tipped to become one of the best goalies in the world had he not suffered some major injuries, will be putting on a goalkeeping masterclass and taking part in a sports discussion at the university's Walsall campus.

Those who would like to register to take part in the day can do so at bit.ly/46NYlTV