'Happy and thriving' Stafford school with 'exemplary' pupils praised in inspection
A "happy and thriving" Stafford church school has been praised by a religious education body.
Staff and pupils at Gnosall St Lawrence Church of England Primary Academy are celebrating the outcome of a recent Statutory Inspection of Anglican and Methodist Schools (SIAMS) report.
The inspection evaluates how effective a school is in delivering a high-quality, Christian education.
Inspector Lesley Montgomery visited the Lowfield Lane school – which is part of the St Bartholomew's Multi Academy Trust – in April and found it to be a place where pupils are "valued" and their "voice is heard".
Youngsters were praised for their "exemplary behaviour" and it was noted that "respect, kindness and forgiveness" resonate through relationships within the school.