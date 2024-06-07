'Happy and thriving' Stafford school with 'exemplary' pupils praised in inspection

Staff and pupils at Gnosall St Lawrence Church of England Primary Academy are celebrating the outcome of a recent Statutory Inspection of Anglican and Methodist Schools (SIAMS) report.

The inspection evaluates how effective a school is in delivering a high-quality, Christian education.

Inspector Lesley Montgomery visited the Lowfield Lane school – which is part of the St Bartholomew's Multi Academy Trust – in April and found it to be a place where pupils are "valued" and their "voice is heard".

Gnosall St Lawrence Church of England Primary Academy has been praised in a recent inspection by a religious education body

Youngsters were praised for their "exemplary behaviour" and it was noted that "respect, kindness and forgiveness" resonate through relationships within the school.