Students become 'businesspeople of the future' at Young Enterprise competition

Year 9 pupils from Wordsley School, on Brierley Hill Road, Stourbridge, travelled to Stone to take part in the local finals of the Young Enterprise competition on May 7.

Students were handed three awards from the competition, taking home the 'overall winner' the 'sustainability' and the 'creativity'

After winning that event, the students travelled to the University of Warwick on May 22, where they competed against Sixth Form business students in the West Midlands Finals before again coming first place with their business based around sustainability.

At the event the year 9 pupils traded maths books for financial plans, as they were setting up a 'trade stand' where they demonstrated their keen business sense by selling products to a panel of judges.

Ms Seema Ohri, business studies curriculum achievement lead, said: "The pupils have demonstrated excellent entrepreneurial skill sets throughout their young enterprise journey.

"The Wordsley School are immensely proud of both their awards and achievements. They have worked incredibly hard to achieve this goal."

They will now join the Young Enterprise Alumni, with the award opening more doors for the students in the future.