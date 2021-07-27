Plans for start-of-the-art special school given the green light

The former Pensnett High School

Earlier this year Dudley Council submitted plans for a new £12 million special school on the site of the former Pensnett High School to provide education for 115 children and young people aged three to 19.

The plans have this week been approved, paving the way ahead for the new school.

The new school would replace the existing Pens Meadow Special School which already provides education for pupils with complex needs, including autism and pupils with profound and multiple learning difficulties across two sites.

The approved plans for the new school include an onsite nursery and an assisted living block to support young people with independent living and full catering facilities.

The new school would also provide state of the art equipment, therapy rooms, a hydrotherapy pool, changing facilities, outdoor teaching and play areas, community group facilities, and 14 bespoke classrooms specifically designed to cater to children with additional needs.

An artist's impression of the main entrance to the new Pens Meadow School

Dudley Council is now seeking funding opportunities to progress the project to the next stage.

Councillor Patrick Harley, leader of Dudley Council, said: "I’m pleased to see our ambitious plans for this new school are moving in the right direction. Securing planning permission is a huge milestone and it means our vision is able to become a reality for the children and young people of this borough.

"We will now focus our efforts on securing the financial support we need to bring this project to life and we continue to have positive talks with investors.

"We know the new school has the potential to make a big difference in the lives of children and young people who need specialist support every day when they go to school.

"This is why the new school will offer the very best facilities for every stage of education and development and help children reach their full potential.

"While it’s too early to say when work on the new school would start, I would like to reassure staff, parents and carers that I am committed to making this happen and I look forward to the day the school opens its doors for the first time."