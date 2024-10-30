Young driver with promising career avoids jail after 'out of character' car chase through Black Country

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Kerion Idowu, 24, failed to escape the pursing police car, crashing his BMW in Netherton before being arrested after failing to outrun officers.

In the early hours of Sunday, January 7, this year, Idowu was driving four friends home from a party in a BMW 1 series when police officers spotted him driving erratically in Halesowen. The blue-lighted him and instead of pulling over Idowu, of previous good character, "panicked" and tried to speed away and getaway from the pursuing police car.

Driving over the speed limit on residential roads including New Road, Lister Road, Baptist End Road, Halesowen Road, Saltwells Road, Bowling Green Road and Clyde Street, Idowu performed several risky manouvres including straying onto the wrong side of the wrong and overtaking blind on corners.