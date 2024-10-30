Van stopped for no insurance found with 20kg of drugs in back

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Staffordshire Police's Road Crime Team stopped the van that was travelling from Newcastle for having no insurance.

The drugs recovered from the van.

Upon searching the vehicle, officers discovered 20kg of cannabis that was on its way to being sold in the streets of Staffordshire.

The driver is said to have made off.

Officers said they know who he is and are 'actively seeking to arrest him'.

In a post on X, the force wrote: "A stop check yesterday on a van shown as having no insurance in Newcaste led to the recovery of 20kg of drugs that were destined for the streets of Staffordshire.

"The driver was on his toes very quickly, but we know who he is & we're actively seeking to arrest him."