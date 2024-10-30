Review ordered into how authorities dealt with tragic Shay Kang's mother before killing - what happens next?

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

A spokesperson for Sandwell Children's Safeguarding Partnership told the Express & Star: “Our thoughts remain with everyone who knew Shay.

“The Partnership has commissioned an independent Local Child Safeguarding Practice Review (LCSPR), in line with our statutory responsibilities, to consider whether there are any learning opportunities arising from this tragic event."

Shay's mother Paranoid schizophrenic Jaskirat Kaur, 33, was sentenced to an indefinite secure hospital order on Friday at Wolverhampton Crown Court.

Shay Kang was discovered on Monday. Photo: West Midlands Police

Prosecutor Sally Houses KC told the court teachers at Brickhouse Primary School, West Midlands Police officers and social workers from Sandwell Children's Safeguarding Partnership raised concerns about Shay and her mother.

Kaur stopped her fun-loving daughter attending school before Christmas 2023 and due to delusional fears the girl would be snatched Shay missed seven months schooling regressing mentally and physically due to having no-one to converse with in the home.

The school requested a "safe and well" home visit from West Midlands Police officers, who noted her paranoia and urged her to visit a GP about her mental health, tragically she ignored their advice. Social workers noted Kaur's paranoia, the home shrouded in darkness throughout the day and were told fellow parents had raised fears for Shay's safety.

However, the 10-year-old never reached the threshold for further investigations into the risk posed to her. On March 4 this year Kaur stabbed to death her daughter and left her body for 12 hours in her bed before calling emergency services. Even days after the killing Kaur's mental delusions meant she told police officers she "did not regret" killing her daughter by stabbing her in the heart through her chest as it stopped her being "taken away or adopted".

Due to Shay and her mother being known to the authorities, a Local Child Safeguarding Practice Review has to be held to find out which agencies were involved and if their employees followed the correct processes which are in place to stop children being killed in their own homes.

An independent author will be appointed to oversee the review and write the report. A period of focus for the review, known as the scoping period, is agreed.

Social workers from Sandwell Childrens Safeguarding Parnership visited Shay

Describing the process, the children's partnership website, said: "A CSPR panel is convened made up of senior managers from organisations who were involved with the child/family, who meet to look at the work all agencies completed. The CSPR panel will meet with the author to quality assure each version of the report as it develops.

"Multi agency Reflective Learning Events will be held for frontline practitioners/managers who worked directly with the child and family. These interactive sessions will identify and celebrate good practice and areas for improvement – each agency will be asked to identify how they can improve services for families in the future. There is a lot of support which practitioners can access both within their own organisation and through the Business Unit due to the subject matter.""

The guidance added: "Where it will not affect parallel proceedings, family members will be asked to contribute to the review process and will be kept up to date on the progress and publication of the report."