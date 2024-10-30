Life saving equipment stolen from a Staffordshire fire station

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Staffordshire Fire and Rescue Service are appealing for informations after a 'significant' amount of life-saving equipment was stolen from a fire engine at Brewood Fire Station.

Several hundred pounds worth of specialist cutting equipment, and tools to deal with road traffic collision were stolen from the Bargate Lane station, with the intruder alarm activating at approximately 4.09am on Monday morning.

The stolen items included a Milwaukee tool bag containing a number of saws, an angle grinder, an impact driver and a socket set, which were all stolen along with a yellow hydraulic hand pump.

The fire service has since appealed for information around the break-in, asking anyone with information to contact Staffordshire Police immediately.

Deputy chief fire officer, Glynn Luznyj, said: "We are in absolute shock that this theft has occurred, stealing equipment that is used to save people’s lives, is just beyond belief.

"Fortunately we have some supplies of spare equipment that we have been able to put on the fire engine to ensure the crew can continue to be sent to road traffic collisions until the equipment is replaced.

"All of our stations are on high alert to ensure security is a priority and we’d urge anyone with information to contact Staffordshire Police or Crimestoppers."

Anyone with any information or relevant CCTV, doorbell or dashcam footage is asked to contact Staffordshire Police on 101, quoting incident number 44 of 28 October.

To report anonymously, contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.