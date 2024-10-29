Dudley man charged with supermarket robberies in Oldbury, Cradley Heath and across the West Midlands
A man has been charged with a string of robberies in Birmingham, Sandwell and Leicester.
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Bhupinder Singh, aged 28, from Dudley, has been charged with eight counts of robbery and a burglary.
He appeared at Walsall Magistrates Court on Saturday, October 26, and was remanded into custody for his next court appearance.
This comes after a number of supermarkets were targeted in Oldbury, Cradley Heath, Longbridge and Birmingham.
It also comes after a man was assaulted and robbed on Regent Street earlier this month.
A West Midlands Police spokesperson said: "Bhupinder Singh, aged 28 from Dudley has been charged with eight counts of robbery and a burglary.
"This comes after a number of supermarkets were targeted in Oldbury, Cradley Heath, Longbridge and Birmingham. A man was also assaulted and robbed on Regent Street earlier this month."