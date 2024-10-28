Woman, 22, arrested on suspicion of drink driving on M5

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

The arrest took place on the M5 northbound, between Junction 1 and the M6, while drivers were being held up 45 minutes due to a broken-down vehicle on the motorway.

It happened at around 1.38pm on Monday, at the same time road traffic teams were dealing with a broken-down vehicle that was blocking the motorway between Junction 1 at West Bromwich and the exit for the M6.

A West Midlands Police spokesperson said: "We've arrested a 22-year-old woman on suspicion of drink driving.

"They have been taken into custody for questioning."

At the time, National Highways West Midlands said the hold-up due to the broken-down vehicle had been exacerbated by a "police incident".

A statement said: "This vehicle has now been moved onto the hard shoulder however unfortunately we are not able to release traffic yet on the M5 north between J1 and the M6 as police are now dealing with an incident on scene."

West Midlands Police has been approached for more information.