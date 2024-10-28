Three men charged after man seriously injured in Darlaston shooting

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Mohammed Ishtiaq, aged 22, of Allens Avenue, Abdullah Amjad, aged 22, of Floyer Road, and 25-year-old Shamus Hussain, of Oldknow Road, all of Birmingham, have been charged with conspiracy to murder and possess a firearm with intent to endanger life.

The charge comes after a man in his 40s was shot on Charles Foster Street, Darlaston on December 11.

The men, all from Birmingham, appeared at Birmingham Magistrates Court on Saturday, and have been remanded in custody, with Amjad and Ishtiaq set to appear on November 22 and Hussain on April 22, 2025.

West Midlands Police are continuing to appeal for witnesses or incidents to the information, especially for mobile phone or dashcam footage, to contact them via their 101 number, or alternatively via the Live Chat service on their website, quoting 944 of 11 October.