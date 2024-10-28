'Squatters'' rubbish dump in Walsall attracting rats and fires - and causing a stink for residents

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Residents on Dalkeith Street have complained of rodents, bad smells and even fires and claim the rubbish is from 'squatters' now living behind a derelict furniture shop on Hollyhedge Lane.

Among the mess was a sofa, carpets, mattress, building rubble and a fridge. People living on the street said the waste has caused problems for several years. One resident, Ishjaq Bostan, said he wanted to see the issue sorted.

The 44-year-old said: “I lived here all my life. There is too much rubbish. When I walk past early in the morning, I see mice and rats. It’s been there for more than three years. It’s smelly and dirty. They’re emptying the building on the corner and burning stuff.

“I want to see the area nice with no rubbish. Sometimes when you go there, there’s TVs, beds, everything. Sometimes random people come with cars or vans, they put rubbish on top and it’s still there today.”

Rubbish is building up behind a disused furniture shop

Fellow resident Ashak Mahmood said: “All the street has complained, no action. There are people living in there. There is smoke, all day there is a fire. Two times the fire brigade came here.”

A dog walker, aged 40, added: “That mountain of fly-tipping has been there for years. Every time something is taken away, more comes. There used to be charity bins for donated clothes and shoes. People used to leave donations on the street when the banks were full. I can’t remember when they were taken away. It’s the biggest pile of fly-tipping I’ve seen in Walsall. It makes the place a mess.”

Rubbish is regularly set on fire

Walsall Council said it is aware of the issue and hopes to take enforcement action. A spokesperson said: “Walsall Council is aware of recent reports regarding fly-tipping on Dalkeith Street. Community protection is actively investigating the situation and taking appropriate enforcement action against those responsible.

“The council takes fly-tipping very seriously as it poses significant risks to public health, safety and the environment. Community protection is working diligently to identify and address these issues, including gathering evidence and deploying monitoring measures.

“The council also has a role in providing support and help to anyone who is homeless or worried about becoming homeless. Further advice is available on the council website. The council appreciates the community’s cooperation and vigilance in this matter.”

A spokesperson for West Midlands Police said: “We will work with our partners at Walsall Council and assist them with any investigation into fly tipping. We encourage the public to report any incidents of this kind. You can do this by calling 101.”

Residents are encouraged to report any instances of fly tipping or suspicious activity to Community Protection via 01922 653060 or communityprotection@walsall.gov.uk.