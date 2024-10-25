West Midlands chosen to trial new pilot scheme to train hospitality workers to tackle sexual violence and harassment

Expert trainers and speakers from specialist music industry and charity bodies will deliver the pilot, which is being in the West Midlands, via a series of awareness days for staff from grassroots live music operations.

The programme has been designed to coincide with the arrival of new ‘Duty To Prevent’ legislation under the Worker Protection Act 2023 which requires all employers to proactively prevent sexual harassment in the workplace from this week.

Music venues from across the central region, including members of the Music Venue Alliance, will participate in a series of half day workshops throughout November and December 2024.

Workers will be trained in identifying, preventing and tackling unwanted sexual behaviour amongst music fans, colleague, and contractors during 120 hours of sessions on sexual harassment policy and culture - led by Michelle Diaz from specialist charity RSVP and artist manager Frances Barber Shillito.

Frances Barber Shillito is a passionate advocate and leading voice in the fight against sexual assault and women’s safety within the music and entertainment industries. With a career dedicated to raising awareness and driving change, Frances has become a prominent figure in promoting safe and respectful environments for artists, performers, and industry professionals.

Frances Barber Shillito, co-owner of NWN Management, said: "I'm really looking forward to working with Jack and Sam on this project. It's a subject I’m very passionate about, and I’m honoured that I can be at the forefront of it all with the Safer Dance team.

"I’ve really enjoyed taking the time to write, develop and put together the material for the training courses, and I’m very excited to get out there and deliver the programme."

A screening of a new short film When The Music Ends - produced by activist and Safer Dance ambassador DJ Rebekah in association with Beatport - will also form part of the workshop.

DJ Rebekah

The dance music producer and DJ, a Birmingham native, has been instrumental in creating awareness for the #MeToo movement in music, specifically with #FORTHEMUSIC, a campaign against sexual harassment and assault, in the club scene.

Safer Dance was developed by co-founders Sam Hennerley and Jack Young in 2019 to address concerns around the safety in music and NTE venues by providing an audit model, range of resources and framework for upskilling employers and employees.

Sam Hennerley, co-founder of Safer Dance, said: “We're committed to equipping venues with the necessary tools, knowledge, and confidence to tackle this societal issue effectively. We believe in approaching this issue with dignity, compassion, and leadership.

Major UK venue operators including acclaimed superclub fabric London and Birmingham-based national arena operator The NEC Group have backed Safer Dance, driving the team to take learnings from the Midlands initiative across the country.

Project partners RSVP provide counselling and advocacy support to those subjected to sexual violence, abuse and exploitation.

Outcomes of the workshops hosted by Birmingham City University’s Music Business degree course - which Safer Dance co-founder Sam graduated from in 2019 - also include a better shared understanding amongst participants of how to identify, prevent, and tackle intimidating, hostile, degrading, humiliating or offensive behaviour.

Data from the 2022 UK census suggests around 17 per cent of the UK population have experienced sexual abuse since the age of 16, whilst a recent NUS study stated that 1 in 5 British students, primarily women, experience unwanted sexual behaviour.

Jack Young, co-founder of the Safer Dance initiative, said: “Safer Dance was born from a simple belief: everyone deserves to enjoy nightlife without fear of harassment.

“By working hand-in-hand with venues, we're creating lasting solutions that prioritise safety, accountability, and respect.

The Safer Dance West Midlands pilot funding partners include the Commonwealth Games Legacy Fund, the Heart of England Community Foundation, and West Midlands Combined Authority.

For further information on Safer Dance, visit their official website https://saferdance.org/.