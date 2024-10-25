Fundraiser nears target after 'savage' break-in at Himley Cricket Club

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Members of Himley Cricket Club said they were "devastated" after the incident on Sunday evening.

A heavy roller used to maintain the grounds which was worth an estimated £5,000 is believed to have been taken during the alleged break-in.

There was also damage to the garage door on the site, off Stourbridge Road, which a spokesperson for the club said was "completely destroyed".

The cricket club's garage was damaged in the alleged break-in

An online fundraiser was set up a parent and coach at the cricket club on Monday to help replace what wast lost after it was "savagely broken into".

Almost 50 people had given to the Go Fund Me page as of Thursday afternoon, with £1,235 raised of its £1,500 goal.

A statement on the fundraising site says: "Hi my name is Jo and I’m a parent/coach at Himley Cricket club.

"Unfortunately over the weekend the clubs onsite storage was savagely broken into damaging all of the doors and taking expensive equipment including the sit on roller, which is just vital to the grounds men being able to prepare the outfields.

"The club is widely accessed by the local community and beyond. The club is now looking at huge expenses to try and repair and replace all that was damaged and stolen.

"...Hoping that we can all pull together and try to raise as much as possible. Also hoping to try and upgrade security at the club to try and avoid this happening again.

"Please donate and share and let’s make sure that the few do not spoil it for the many."

Staffordshire Police has appealed for anyone with information about the alleged break-in to get in touch.

A force spokesman said: "

If you have any information that could help us, please get in touch. You can call 101, quoting incident of 174 of 21 October, or message us using Live Chat on our website. You can also call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111."

To donate to the Go Fund Me page, people should visit gofundme.com/f/raising-funds-following-a-club-break-in