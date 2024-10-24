Police car 'rammed' in Walsall by 'suspicious vehicle'

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Posting on it's X account in the early this morning, October 24, West Midlands Police said a it came across a suspicious vehicle – but when officers approached it, the vehicle attempted to ram the police car to escape.

Thankfully, because of the quick reactions of the officer, it meant no damage or injuries were sustained.

Following the incident, officers made enquiries and reviewed CCTV. Through this, it now knows who the driver is and said they will be expecting a visit over the coming days.

