Two men arrested over fatal Dudley crash are released pending further investigation

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

West Midlands Police said an investigation is continuing into a crash on Dixons Green Road, Dudley on Saturday that left a 21-year-old man dead.

A car passenger was sadly pronounced dead at the scene after the car hit a tree, while the driver was taken to hospital.

Two other occupants of a separate car, both aged in their 20s, were also arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving. Both have now been released pending further investigation.

Tributes at the scene included a phone, flowers and bottles of drink

West Midlands Police said: "Our investigation is ongoing and the two men in custody yesterday have been released pending investigation.

"One man remains in hospital."

Following the incident, tributes of flowers, drink bottles and a mobile phone were left at the scene of the incident.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to get in touch with West Midlands Police via the 101 number, or alternatively, via the Live Chat service on the force website, quoting log number 369 of 19 October.