Staffordshire Police launches investigation after man in 60s found dead at home

Staffordshire Police officers were called to a house on Stafford Lane at about 8.20am last Thursday by West Midlands Ambulance Service staff who were responding to a sudden death.

Sadly, a man in his 60s was pronounced dead at the scene.

Officers set up a cordon at the address in order to carry out a thorough investigation into the circumstances surrounding the death.

A 28-year-old man, from Cannock, was arrested in connection with the incident and has since been released on conditional police bail.

A Staffordshire Police spokesperson said: "We’d like to stress that this investigation is in its early stages and we’re actively carrying out enquiries to find out more about what happened.

"If you’ve got any information that can help investigators, call us on 101, quoting incident 126 of October 17, or use Live Chat on our website.

"To report anonymously, call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111."