Drink driver, 70, thanks emergency services for their help after crashing on Shropshire B road

Retired teacher David Hackney crashed in a Citroen C3 on the B4364 in Bridgnorth on September 1 this year and recorded a non evidential breath reading of 94 by the roadside, when the limit is 35.

Prosecutor Victoria Maher told Telford Magistrates Court that he was taken to hospital for treatment and after that he provided an evidential reading of 66, nearly twice the limit.

She said the crash happened at 1pm and was a single vehicle crash on the B4634.

"He was taken to hospital and then had a lower reading of 66. He made a full admission and said he had a drink problem. He is of good character."

Hackney, of Wheathill, Bridgnorth, pleaded guilty and represented himself in court on Tuesday.

The 70-year-old presented a written statement to the court and added his appreciation for the ambulance, fire and staff at Telford Hospital.

"Thank you to the police who treated me well and carried out their duties with great professionalism."

'I am sorry and ashamed for what I have done'

He told the court that since the incident his life has changed.

"I have stopped drinking almost entirely," he said. "I am physically and emotionally better, and mentally better.

"I am sorry and ashamed for what I've done and sorry for the hurt and upset to my partner and family who have been helpful over the past few weeks.

"I brought this on myself, nobody else is to blame."

He told the court that he has a teacher's pension and the state pension, which the judge took into account when issuing a fine.

Deputy district judge James Hulse told Hackney that things could have ended very differently for him.

"There is need for me to lecture you, you have lectured yourself," he said.

Hackney was fined £460 and ordered to pay costs of £85, a victims' surcharge of £184 and agreed to pay it in 56 days.

The judge also banned him from driving for 20 months with the prospect of reducing it by 20 weeks if he successfully completed a drink driving course.