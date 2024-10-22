Prosecution against Wolverhampton letting agency finishes eight years after company scammed tenant

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

EBS Property boss Bhavander Singh Sanghera, of Walsall, was jailed for 28 months for fraud after a trial at Wolverhampton Crown Court over his dodgy dealings as a landlord and letting agent for two properties on Penn Road.

Sanghera, 53, withheld deposits, forged contracts and forced tenants to pay utility bills from neighbouring properties until Wolverhampton Council was alerted of his crimes and took him to court.

He was banned from acting as a director of any business in 2022 for eight years relating to Wolverhampton company EBS Property as a franchise for Martin & Co Estates Agents.

After Sanghera was prosecuted as an individual it was the turn of the company to be sentenced at Wolverhampton Crown Court on Friday, for engaging in unfair practices and aggressive commercial dealings.