More than 1,000 prisoners are being let out early - find out everything you need to know here

This is in addition to around 1,000 who are typically freed each week.

Here is a guide to the controversial action:

What is happening and why?

Justice Secretary Shabana Mahmood announced plans in July to temporarily cut the proportion of sentences inmates must serve behind bars from 50 per cent to 40 per cent as the Ministry of Justice (MoJ) said overcrowding had pushed jails to the "point of collapse".

Downing Street previously said the policy had to be brought in to avoid "unchecked criminality" leaving the police and courts unable to lock anyone up.

When will prisoners be released and how many?

About 1,700 prisoners were released on September 10, the day the scheme was brought into force, with a steady stream of eligible inmates leaving since that date as they reached the 40% mark in their sentences.

On Tuesday, around 1,100 inmates will be freed as the policy is expanded to those serving sentences of five years or more.

What types of criminals could be freed?

The Government said the policy will not apply to those convicted of sex offences, terrorism, domestic abuse or some violent offences.