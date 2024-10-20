Police name Dudley vehicle crime suspect due before Walsall magistrates

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Joshua Whittall, 32, will appear at Walsall Magistrates Court on June 23 next year after pleading not guilty to theft from motor vehicles and vehicle interference.

Whittall was arrested on October 17 and charged with five thefts from motor vehicles and five vehicle interference charges in Dudley.

Joshua appeared before Walsall Magistrates Court on Saturday, October 19, where he entered the not guilty plea.

He has since been bailed under strict conditions until his trial date.