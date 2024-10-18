Express & Star
Police still hunting van driver who hit 13-year-old girl in Walsall then failed to stop

Police are appealing for help to track down a hit and run van driver who knocked down a teenage girl then failed to stop.

Published

The 13-year-old girl was crossing Foster Street in Walsall, near to the junction with Blakenall Lane, at around 9.20pm on September 7 when she was struck by a white van.

She was taken to hospital but fortunately her injuries weren't serious.

West Midlands Police has not yet identified the vehicle or its driver, and now officers are re-appealing for witnesses or anyone with information including dashcam footage.

Contact police via live chat on the force website or by calling 101, quoting reference 1488585.

