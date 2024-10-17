Company set for November trial over death of Walsall roofer at warehouse

Adam Brunskill, aged 22, fell through glass-wire on the roof of Bestway Wholesale in Bloxwich Lane near Reedswood to his death on July 14, 2020, after receiving no health and safety training.

Bishop Auckland firm Wayne Clarey Roofing and Cladding Ltd and Rotherham based company Proclad were both hit with various charges of breaking the Health and Safety at Work Act 1974.

Proclad pleaded guilty two years ago at Dudley Magistrates Court to failing to discharge health and safety duties towards persons other than employees for the job at the Bloxwich Road Industrial Estate warehouse.

The company have yet to be sentenced at Wolverhampton Crown Court and will have to await the for the outcome of Wayne Clarey Roofing and Cladding Ltd trial.

They have pleaded not guilty to four counts of breaking workplace health and safety regulations after training or the proper equipment was not provided.

The trial will be held on November 11 at Wolverhampton Crown Court.

Yesterday (Wednesday) there was a pre-trial review in front of Judge Simon Ward who told Clarey, who appeared via video link with his solicitor, the next time he is in court will be November.

He said: "I am glad both sides seem to be ready for the trial, and the next time the defendant will be in court will be the start of the trial."

At the inquest at Black Country Coroners in 2021 the Coroner Joanna Lees recorded an accidental death after a jury verdict. Mr Brunskill sustained a severe brain injury and died the following day, on July 15, 2020, in the Queen Elizabeth Hospital, Birmingham. Mr Brunskill, a first team rugby player at Bishop Auckland Rugby Club, had received no accredited training prior to beginning work, the inquest heard.