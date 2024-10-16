Search for suspect after saw worth hundreds of pounds stolen in Cradley Heath
An industrial saw worth hundreds of pounds has been stolen in a burglary at a Cradley Heath manufacturing business.
Now West Midlands Police has launched a public appeal for help to find a man suspected of being involved in the incident at premises in Powe Lane in Cradley Heath on July 15 between 4.30pm and 4.55pm.
The force said following an investigation officers "have exhausted all lines of inquiry and are now appealing for your help".
Anyone who recognises the description should please contact the force via Live Chat on our website or call 101 quoting 20/651849/24.