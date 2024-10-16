Search for suspect after saw worth hundreds of pounds stolen in Cradley Heath

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Now West Midlands Police has launched a public appeal for help to find a man suspected of being involved in the incident at premises in Powe Lane in Cradley Heath on July 15 between 4.30pm and 4.55pm.

West Midlands Police want to speak with this man after a thefr from a Cradley Heath business

The force said following an investigation officers "have exhausted all lines of inquiry and are now appealing for your help".

Anyone who recognises the description should please contact the force via Live Chat on our website or call 101 quoting 20/651849/24.