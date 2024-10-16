Express & Star
Close

Search for suspect after saw worth hundreds of pounds stolen in Cradley Heath

An industrial saw worth hundreds of pounds has been stolen in a burglary at a Cradley Heath manufacturing business.

By Deborah Hardiman
Published

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Visit Shots! now

Now West Midlands Police has launched a public appeal for help to find a man suspected of being involved in the incident at premises in Powe Lane in Cradley Heath on July 15 between 4.30pm and 4.55pm.

West Midlands Police want to speak with this man after a thefr from a Cradley Heath business

The force said following an investigation officers "have exhausted all lines of inquiry and are now appealing for your help".

Anyone who recognises the description should please contact the force via Live Chat on our website or call 101 quoting 20/651849/24.

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.
Similar stories
Most popular