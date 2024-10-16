Police appeal following attempted burglary in Birmingham

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Investigating officers are looking to speak to a man following the attempted burglary of a house in Deakin Road, Birmingham.

The appeal comes after a man wearing a dark-coloured hoodie attempted to gain access to the address at around 10.15am on September 13.

Anyone with information is asked to get in touch with West Midlands Police via their 101 number, or alternatively via the Live Chat service on their website, quoting reference number 20/841860/24.

A West Midlands Police spokesperson said "Do you know who this is?

"We would like to speak with this man following an attempted burglary of a house in Deakin Road, Birmingham, at around 10.15am on 13 September."