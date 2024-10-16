Police appeal after £2k Gucci briefcase and watches taken in burglary

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Officers were called to an address on Washbrook Lane, Norton Canes, at around 1.10am on Thursday, October 3.

A man entered the address and took a number of items that are believed to have a collective value of around £4,100.

The homeowners were not in at the time and discovered the burglary on October 9.

One of the suspects is described as being over 6ft tall and wearing a North Face puffer jacket.

A forensic analysis has also been carried out at the scene as part of the ongoing enquiries.

A West Midlands Police spokesperson said: "If you can help, get in touch with us by calling 101, quoting incident 687 of October 9, or by using Live Chat on our website.

"To report anonymously, call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111."