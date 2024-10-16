Four arrested and more than 200 cannabis plants seized in Wednesbury raid

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

The arrests come after officers from the West Midlands Police Wednesbury Neighbourhood Team raided a property in Potters Lane, Wednesbury , at around 4pm on October 12.

Searching the property, officers discovered more than 200 cannabis plants being cultivated in two rooms. Officers also discovered that electricity had been bypassed.

Following further enquiries, West Midlands Police arrested three men, 21, 31 and 48, as well as a 22-year-old woman on suspicion of cultivating cannabis and abstracting electricity.

All four arrested have since been bailed pending further enquiries.

A West Midlands Police spokesperson said: "The team raided a property on Potters Lane, Wednesbury at around 4pm on Saturday and found more than 200 cannabis plants inside two rooms. Electricity had also been bypassed.

"Following further enquiries, we arrested three men, aged 21, 31 and 48 and a 22-year-old woman on suspicion of cultivating cannabis and abstracting electricity."