'Faz Line' Birmingham family members jailed after drugs line dismantled

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Five people, including brothers Fazal Wahab and Fazal Akbar have been convicted for selling cocaine and heroin through the "Faz Line".

In March 2022, West Midlands Police stopped the siblings in a vehicle after a member of the public alerted them to suspected drug dealing.

Inside the car, officers found crack cocaine, cutting agent, two knives and the mobile phone used in the "Faz Line".

Fazal Wahab was jailed for 10 years, 10 months custodial. Photo: West Midlands Police

After searching their home in Alum Rock, Birmingham, £8,000 in cash was also seized.

Digital forensic experts then downloaded the contents of the phone to find marketing text messages sent out in bulk to customers.

Fazal Akbar was jailed for 13 years. Photo: West Midlands Police

The evidence suggested Wahab and Akbar had been operating the drugs line between November 2021 and March 2022.

Wahab was charged with being concerned in the supply of Class A drugs. However, a further investigation showed that he reinstated the line the following day.

He did this with the assistance of his partner Shakeela Begum, who set up the SIM card ready for use.

Fazal Elahi was jailed for six years. Photo: West Midlands Police

In April 2022, police then executed search warrants at the home address of Carl Jamieson, following intelligence it was a drug stash location.

On entry, the occupants attempted to discard a large bag of Class A drugs from an upstairs window.

Shakeela Begum was jailed for two years and six months. Photo: West Midlands Police

Officers uncovered thousands of pounds worth of Class A drugs, prepared for sale, and a makeshift ledger documenting months of activity relating to stored drugs.

In August 2022 police once again targeted the brothers’ vehicle, seizing the drug line phone, and over £12,000 in cash from their home address.

Carl Jameison received a two year sentence suspended for two years

Wahab was charged again and remanded into custody and Akbar, Begum and Jamieson were also charged.

In February 2023, police received new intelligence that Akbar had restarted the line whilst awaiting trial, now drug dealing with a third brother Fazal Elahi, all of Parkfield Drive, Birmingham, and another proactive investigation was launched.

In February of this year, Akbar and Elahi were arrested and charged with Class A drug supply.

All defendants were sentenced together on the October 4 at Birmingham Crown Court.

The defendants include:

Fazal Wahab, aged 42, pleaded guilty to being concerned in the supply of crack cocaine and heroin between November 2021 and August 2022 – he was jailed for 10 years 10 months custodial.

Fazal Akbar, aged 32, pleaded guilty to being concerned in the supply of crack cocaine and heroin between November 2021 and August 2022 and then between February 2023 and December 2023. He was jailed for 13 years.

Fazal Elahi, aged 30, pleaded guilty to being concerned in the supply of crack cocaine and heroin between February 2023 and December 2023 and received a six year jail term.

Shakeela Begum, aged 29, of Denbigh Drive, was found guilty at trial for being concerned in the supply of crack cocaine and heroin between November 2021 and August 2022. She was jailed for two years six months.

Jamieson, aged 54 of Wardlow Road, pleaded guilty to being concerned in the supply of crack cocaine and heroin between November 2021 and August 2022. He received a two year sentence suspended for two years.

Speaking after the sentencing, Det Sgt Robert Moir, of the County Lines Task Force at West Midlands Police, said: "The Faz brothers continued to deal Class A drugs, no matter the cost and despite police intervention and charges.

"They showed no remorse up until the point of sentencing. Hopefully now they can see the consequences of their actions, not just on them and their family, but the devastating effect drugs have had on their community.

"The Faz brothers were nothing short of determined in their pursuit of money.. Fortunately, my officers were equally determined to shut down their operation and bring them to justice.

“DC Gareth Cartwright and DC Philip Langstone were instrumental in bringing these people to justice.

"Those involved in the Faz Line had no concern for the lives ruined by their Class A drugs operation.

"But now it is has ruined their own lives, and sadly those of their relatives who have to deal with a whole generation of the family in prison for a considerable time."