Two men arrested after gun fired in 'disorder' on Birmingham street

Police were called to the incident at the junction of Witton Road and Endicott Road, in the Aston area of the city, just after 7.45pm on Saturday.

A 21-year-old man – who presented himself at hospital with stab wounds shortly after – was arrested on suspicion of violent disorder.

He remained under arrest on Monday afternoon, a West Midlands Police spokesperson said.

Police say gun shots were fired at the junction of Witton Road and Endicott Road in Aston, Birmingham. Photo: Google

A second suspect, a 19-year-old man, was arrested in the early hours of Monday on suspicion of assisting an offender.

In a statement on Monday, the force said: "We have arrested a second man as investigations continue after a gun was fired during disorder in Aston.

"We know such incidents can be concerning and our teams are carrying out high visibility patrols in the area to offer reassurance as enquiries continue.

"CCTV is being retrieved and reviewed as we work to identify everyone who was involved and we would ask anyone we have not yet spoken but believes they can help to come forward.

"If you have information or dashcam footage, please get in contact via Live Chat on our website or by calling 101, quoting log 4036 of 12/10/24."