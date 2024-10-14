Man due in court accused of 'offensive tweet' sent after West Brom fan died at match

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Richard Crisp will be in Sheffield Magistrates Court on Monday charged with sending communication/article of an indecent or offensive nature, relating to a post on X following the death of Mark Townsend last month.

Mr Townsend had gone to Hillsborough on Saturday, September 28, to watch the Baggies play Sheffield Wednesday when he fell ill during the first half. He died shortly afterwards.

Crisp, aged 55 from Lennox Road, Sheffield, is accused of writing a social media post that was " indecent or grossly offensive nature for the purpose of causing distress or anxiety" shortly afterwards.

Tragic Albion fan Mark Townsend

The South Yorkshire club confirmed it has issued a lifetime ban to a fan afterwards.

"Sheffield Wednesday can confirm a lifetime ban from all club activities and premises for the individual responsible for an abhorrent social media post," a statement said.

A lone West Bromwich Albion shirt adorned Mr Townsend's seat at The Hawthorns in the days following his death

West Brom players and fans stopped to applaud Mark Townsend in their first home match following his death

"The post was relative to the tragic passing of West Bromwich Albion supporter Mark Townsend following a medical emergency at Hillsborough on Saturday.

"We condemn absolutely this outrageous behaviour and underline our zero tolerance policy towards unlawful activity on all social media platforms.

"Our thoughts remain with the loved ones of Mr Townsend and the wider West Bromwich Albion community at this incredibly difficult time."