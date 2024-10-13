Award given to West Bromwich cop for 'Transformative Innovation' in reducing street drinking

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

When Matt joined the West Bromwich Town Centre neighbourhood policing team, street-drinking and associated anti-social behaviour was a significant issue affecting residents – including rowdiness, physical disorder, littering, swearing, and intimidation.

With traditional policing responses not proving effective, Matt took a more creative approach. He worked with a local rehabilitation service to divert perpetrators away from street-drinking and worked with local businesses to identify and address factors contributing to offending.

A key piece of his work was establishing warm and safe social spaces for street drinkers to congregate in more controlled environments.

Matt Cooper. Image: West Midlands Police

This included working with a local pub, Transport for West Midlands and a local bus station’s ‘Let’s Chat Community Hub’ – allowing for regular support, check-ins and engagement.

Instances of street drinking reduced by over 60 per cent in a six-month period and several former offenders are now actively giving back to the community through volunteer work, thanks to his intervention.

A number of former offenders who Matt engaged with are now giving back to the community; one has become a volunteer at the local ‘Let’s Chat’ hub, another donated money to support the hub, and a group organised a carol singing event outside a local pub last year.

Matthew said: “It became apparent that issuing fines didn’t offer the relevant opportunities for street-drinkers to change their behaviour, and often created barriers between the police and perpetrators. A multi-agency approach was needed; individuals had to feel supported, be willing to engage and be held more accountable for their actions.

“Although this is an ongoing piece of work and there is more to be done, particularly to address seasonal peaks, I am pleased to have seen the positive effects of this approach across the area so far.”

Matt was also nominated for a national Tilley Award for his work, which recognises excellence in police problem-solving.

Eight officers from forces across the country were presented with awards and addressed by Chief Constable Craig Guildford QPM at a ceremony in London on Friday, October 4.

A spokesperson for West Midlands Police, said: "The annual ‘Alumni Impact Awards’ celebrate the achievements of officers who have graduated from one of Police Now’s national programmes and have gone above and beyond to reduce or solve crime, problem-solve in their communities, or innovate and lead within policing.

