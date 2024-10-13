Boy, 15, appears in court charged with having knife in Walsall

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

The boy, who can’t be named, appeared at Wolverhampton Magistrates Court last Thursday for a first hearing.

The case was then adjourned until November 21.

A second 15-year-old boy has been arrested on suspicion of the same offences but has been bailed while police carry out further enquiries.

Officers made arrests following an incident last Saturday, October 5, when a boy was approached on Wolverhampton Road West and threats were made with a knife.

A spokesperson for West Midlands Police, said: "We have charged a 15-year-old Walsall boy in with intention to rob, witness intimidation and possessing a knife.

"Under 25 Serious Youth Violence is a Walsall LPA priority.

"For more information about how we are tackling knife crime go to: LifeOrKnife | West Midlands Police."